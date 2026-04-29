Former Jackson County legislator running for county executive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dan Tarwater announced Wednesday his bid for Jackson County executive. The move comes after Phil LeVota ended his campaign for the role last week.

The longtime former county legislator said his priorities are Fair Tax Reform and public service accountability.

“I’m running for Jackson County Executive because it’s time to right the wrongs of the past four years and restore the trust of taxpayers in their county government,” Tarwater said in a press release. “We can restore trust by repaying hardworking taxpayers for illegal assessments that occurred over multiple years; it will be my first and most important priority if elected. This is our tax money and we deserve better than what we currently have.”

Tarwater also said a county government that is transparent and focuses on practical solutions, responsible oversight of taxpayer money and improved delivery of basic services is important for Jackson County’s future.

“As your County Executive, as well as husband and father who raised his family here in Jackson County, I will work each day to make our county a safe and affordable place to live, work, raise a family and retire,” Tarwater.

LeVota rescinded his candidacy to serve a full term as county executive on April 24, citing “no time for the rigorous campaigning required for a successful election.”

LeVota took over as county executive in October 2025 after voters recalled Frank White Jr., who was serving in the position. Tarwater threw his name in for the interim role, but LeVota was selected.

Filing reopened Wednesday for county executive (Democratic) and county legislature 1st District at-large (Republican) after candidate withdrawals — the filing deadline is 5 p.m. on May 5.

A primary election is set for Aug. 4, and a general election will follow in November.

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