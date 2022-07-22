KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit filed in federal court in Kansas City states Black students were constant targets of racial harassment in the Kearney School District.

The suit was filed by Tiffaney Whitt, whose children were allegedly victims of racial slurs and threats, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also names Durham School Services, which provided the school buses used by the Black students.

Included in the court documents are a litany of alleged slurs and threats made by white students.

Among those are a student called a vile slur during a class and a junior high student whose part in an award assembly was disrupted by high school students shouting slurs at the student, the suit states.

The suit seeks an award of actual, compensatory and punitive damages, for expenses and attorneys' fees and other relief the Court "deems just and proper."

KSHB 41 reached out for a response from the school district and received the following response:

Kearney School District just learned of the lawsuit that was filed yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on pending litigation. However, KSD remains committed to providing a safe learning environment free of discrimination for all of its students.

