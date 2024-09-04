'Feels like home away from home': Chiefs' Red Wednesday supports families at Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Wednesday has become a tradition of pride and unity for fans, providing their continued support to the Ronald McDonald House for families like the Woods.

When Silas Wood, 10, was diagnosed with cancer, the news was not easy for his family to process.

“It was a very hard thing for me as a mom. My husband really struggled with all of that, too," said Bethany Wood, Silas' mom. "But he was the calm when I was freaking out, and I was the calm when he was freaking out."

Bethany and Silas traveled to Children's Mercy in Kansas City for treatment. What was expected to be a 10-day stay turned into 10 weeks.

Thanks to The Ronald McDonald House, the Woods were able to focus on treatment rather than other worries.

“People come in and feed us. There's always snacks," Bethany Wood said. "There's always something to eat if you need it. It's just a lovely place to rest and be away from the beeping of the hospital."

RMHC-KC has provided hospitality care for thousands of families whose kids are either sick or injured.

Tammy Greenberg said the mission is to empower these families during such a difficult time.

“I think how they feel when they're at Ronald McDonald House, which is like, 'Oh, oh, look, I can get a whole breath of oxygen here. You are taking care of me so I can be with and take care of my child,'" Greenberg said. "We hear the most beautiful things from the families we serve."

All this is possible thanks to events like Red Wednesday where proceeds from flag sales benefit RMHC.

“They're all in like the Chiefs are all in for Kansas City," she said. "They're all in for Ronald McDonald House. And the Kansas City community, I think, is all in for the Chiefs."

If you missed the opportunity to purchase a Red Wednesday flag, there are still ways you can help out RMHC-KC.

You can check their website to see how you can donate or volunteer.

