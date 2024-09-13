Fiesta Hispana helps kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The 43rd annual KC Fiesta Hispana returns this weekend, a fest that helps kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month in Kansas City.

“This is the largest Hispanic festival in the Midwest and we're proud to say we have that here in Kansas City, Missouri," said Sonia Lopez Tinoco treasurer of KC Fiesta Hispana.

Lopez Tinoco has been a part of the fest since growing up, she said the festival goes beyond the activities.

“Fiesta Hispana is to promote the recognition that Latinos have contributed towards American society," said Tinoco. Not so much so what America has done for us, but what we've done for America."

The three day event brings people from all over Kansas City and the metro who come from different parts of Mexico and other countries in Central and South America.

“Our event has streamed all the way around the world because of the professionalism, just how we do it here in Kansas City. And we're proud to say, hey, Kansas City is on the map," said Tinoco.

It's a place that has given many food vendors like Jose Padilla a platform to bring a little bit of his roots to Kansas City.

“Esperemos seguir gustándole a la gente, que es lo primordial de nuestro producto, llegar al corazón de la gente de Kansas City, Missouri," said Padilla. (“We hope people continue to like it, which is the main thing about our product, reaching the hearts of the people of Kansas City, Missouri.)

While it's also a weekend for Padilla to reflect on the sacrifices he made to make Kansas City his home.

“Mucha gente me entenderá cuando no tienes hijos pero ya cuando tienes hijos, tu sueño es mucho más grande,” said Padilla. (“Many people will understand me when you don't have children, but when you have children, your dream is much bigger.”)

The event has a new location this year. Fiesta Hispana will take over the Lot B of the Hy-Vee Arena in the West Bottoms.

“This is the place to be this weekend because you will get a little bit of everything this weekend," said Tinoco.

This is a free event. You can check out this weekend's schedule on their website.

