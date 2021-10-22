FIFA officials wrap whirlwind tour of Kansas City as potential site for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overall, Thursday was a packed day for FIFA officials who visited Kansas City as they consider sites for the 2026 World Cup.

The day began with breakfast at the Lowe's Hotel with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson followed by a barbeque lunch at the Power and Light District before touring Arrowhead Stadium and eventually ending their night at Children's Mercy Park to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team take on South Korea.

Soccer fans came from around the country to watch the match.

"Obviously a big soccer town, everybody here seems amazing. I can tell from just the flight here that people are so excited to bring it here," said Gillian Hancock, visiting from Dallas.

That being the World Cup in 2026.

"We got great facilities. It's easy to get around. A lot of fun, and it's a great soccer town," said Mark Doty, another soccer fan.

After decking out the city in World Cup spirit, Kansas City finally showed FIFA officials first-hand why this city should be their number one pick once it's all said and done.

"It’s just huge here. I mean, I can't even say enough just from the kids all the way up. Adults, everybody gets into it," said Will Cohen, soccer fan.

Cohen, from Overland Park, brought his daughters to see some of the best soccer players in the U.S.

"When we said we were going to see the women’s team, they lost their minds. They're so excited," Cohen said. "They look up to these girls. I mean, you know, they know the players, they watch them on TV at night. It's just so much fun to watch. It's fun to watch them play, and it's fun to see them grow with the sport."

It's one that's quite popular among the youth.

"It gives kids so many opportunities to play, and it just grows the sport, and when you got referees from all different ages, just having a passion for the sport. Like why wouldn't you bring it here? That's just the love of Kansas City," said Michelle Chung, soccer fan.

According to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, FIFA officials were impressed with the many opportunities the metro has to offer.

"We did a great job, but I’ll say this, we will have to raise a lot of money, we will have to do a lot of work, will have to make sure we look at things like public transportation, but Kansas City is ready, Kansas City has the passion, and I think we’re all very excited about World Cup soccer," Lucas said.

FIFA officials head to Cincinnati Friday as they visit other potential sites, their final decision will come early next year.

