Final day of Amazon Prime Day Deals: What is most popular in KC

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Amazon extended its Prime Day this year to be four days long, meaning three extra days of deals.

Inside Amazon on Amazon Prime Day

The online retailer invited KSHB 41 News into its Shawnee delivery facility Friday morning to see how the operations work. Andy DiOrio, Field Communications, West Central Region, said that facility has seen a 62% increase in shipments during the savings week.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Andy DiOrio, Field Communications, West Central Region

“At this location alone, a normal week we will see about 250 orders come through. This week we’ve already seen 406,000 orders,” said DiOrio. “What we’re seeing is why we extended Prime day it is due to customer demand.”

DiOrio showed KSHB 41 News some of the hottest items being ordered by Prime members in the Kansas City metro. They included Ring devices, Graco carseats, away luggage, vacuums and strollers.

DiOrio had tips for people to make sure their packages arrive at their front door safely.

“Number one, pay attention to the delivery window. It is on every order so you know when exactly it will arrive. Make sure you’re home when that happens. Number two, Ring cameras…keep your packages safe because you get instant alerts when they arrive to your front door,” said DiOrio. “Number three, you can order everything to be delivered on a certain day of the week. And finally, you don’t even have to have it delivered to your house but a secure, alternate location.”

Go to amazon.com/packagepickup to find nearby retail or grocery locations for pickup.

According to aboutamazon.com, Prime Day deals end Saturday, July 12th at 1:59 A.M..