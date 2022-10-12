Final push to register voters wraps up as Missouri's deadline arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election day is less than a month away, and efforts were spent getting people registered to vote on Missouri's voter registration deadline.

Karin Page had one question for students at Metropolitan Community College's Penn Valley campus, "Are you registered to vote?"

Page is registering people to vote through her work with the League of Women Voters of Kansas City.

"I've been telling them, 'Hey, my life is way more over than yours is, so you need to vote for what is good for you,'" Page said.

Shawn Kieffer with the Kansas City Election Board said voter registrations are up about 4%, and several issues could contribute to an increase.

"One, being the marijuana amendment, and two, there's an open federal Senate seat that people seem to be very interested in," Kieffer said.

The right to abortion is one item that is a priority for first-time voter Elaina Purdy.

"I think being a young woman for a lot of people that's an important right to have," Purdy said.

Kieffer said when those voters go to the polls, they'll find new changes this election year.

"One, there's early voting the last two weeks prior to election day," Kieffer explained. "Another item is (that) they need to have a photo ID when they come vote. (They) can use a Missouri driver's license, a non-driver's license, or a federal or state ID, as long as it has a picture on it and it's not expired or expired after the November 3rd, 2020 election. A passport would work perfectly."

More voter information for Missouri can be found on the secretary of state's website.

The deadline to register for next month's election is Oct. 18 in Kansas.

