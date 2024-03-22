Final runway shows for KC Fashion Week this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2024 Spring/Summer Kansas City Fashion Week wraps up Saturday at Union Station.

KC Fashion Week is a week-long event featuring around 50 designers. Around half of those designers are local to the area.

CEO and owner Teisha Barber said this is the chance for aspiring designers to make it big in the fashion world. She wants the crowd to remember that as they watch each show.

"Just take in the amount of hard work that goes into these designs and collections because most of them handcraft everything themselves for their collection,” said Barber. “It's not made by somebody else — that is physically made by them. So just appreciate the hard work that goes into each each line."

Tickets can be bought online, along with a full schedule. Friday’s runway show is at 7:00 PM; Saturday’s is at 7:30 PM. There is also a Saturday vendor market inside Union Station ahead of the final show.