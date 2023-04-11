Fire at Independence home injures 1 person Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A residential fire left one person injured Tuesday morning in Independence.

At 8:06 a.m., the Independence Fire Department responded to the blaze at a multi-family home in the 18000 Block of East Dover Fork.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire from the residence.

Firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

One person was injured in the fire and received treatment from emergency medical services.

No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation from the Independence Fire Department.

—