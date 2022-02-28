Fire consumes 3 houses under construction in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire consumed three different homes that were under construction in Overland Park Monday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 11100 block of West 172nd Street.

All three houses were in the framing stage, meaning they were mostly assembled lumber.

The Overland Park Fire Department evacuated one home that was complete and kept a stream of water on it to keep it from catching fire also.

Their efforts were successful and the home was unharmed.

Crews said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Investigators will begin trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

