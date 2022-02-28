Watch
Fire consumes 3 houses under construction in Overland Park

OP house construction fire.jpeg
Courtesy Overland Park Fire Department on Twitter
Three homes under construction caught fire around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas. A neighboring home that was complete was sprayed with fire to keep sparks from spreading flames to it as well.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 07:14:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire consumed three different homes that were under construction in Overland Park Monday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 11100 block of West 172nd Street.

All three houses were in the framing stage, meaning they were mostly assembled lumber.

The Overland Park Fire Department evacuated one home that was complete and kept a stream of water on it to keep it from catching fire also.

Their efforts were successful and the home was unharmed.

Crews said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Investigators will begin trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

