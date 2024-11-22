Fire sends smoke through Union Station Friday morning; building to remain open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire in an HVAC system Friday morning sent black smoke through parts of Union Station.

The station will be open today.

The caller told fire dispatchers black smoke was coming from the lower level of the building at 30 W. Pershing Road and out of the building's HVAC system, according to a statement from the KCMO Fire Department.

Firefighters found the fire in an HVAC unit on the roof of Science City and quickly knocked down the flames.

Other fire crews used fans to move the smoke out of the building. Maintenance workers are working to shut down the air handling system to prevent more smoke from spreading.

"KCFD is still working to remove smoke from Union Station," according to a statement from the fire department. "Due to the size of the structure, this is an enormous undertaking. Building maintenance has removed a window on an upper floor and we are using high-powered fans to create positive pressure and remove the smoke. We expect another hour to two hours before it is complete."

Air quality checks came back negative.

This is the first day of the Holiday Reflections exhibit at Union Station.

The station is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

—-