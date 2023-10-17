First Fridays boxing event reconnects a neighborhood split by the I-35 bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In efforts to bring the Latino community together and bridge divides created by the construction of the I-35 highway bridge, a unique event has left an impact in the community.

The I-35 highway, which was constructed several decades ago, effectively divided a tight-knit Latino neighborhood, leaving a lasting impact on the community. However, to promote a sense of togetherness, the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation partnered with Leo Moreno's Boxing Club to bring "First Fridays Under the Bridge".

"Over the past two years, we've been hosting First Fridays underneath the I-35 Bridge right here at the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-35, which is historically a marker for the Westside community, which is a Latino settled community, and other immigrants over the years," said Pedro Zamora, Executive Director of Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

For many, the bridge served as a symbol of division. But now it has brought hundreds of residents from the neighborhood and beyond, all eager to support the message of unity and enjoy a thrilling night of amateur boxing.

"The highway came through in the 60s and took out several hundred homes that displaced residents from the community, as well as isolated this community from the economic development and commerce that was taking place just east of us, called the Crossroads area, in other main parts of the city," said Zamora.

The event features a festive atmosphere with live music, food vendors serving delicious traditional dishes and a true sense of community pride.

“Our goal is to revitalize this area and make it something that can be a year-round platform for vending entertainment like the boxing match we had," said Zamora.

The main event was the boxing matches held under the bridge. Participants from the neighborhood and nearby areas showcased their skills in the ring, receiving cheers and applause from the enthusiastic crowd. Malachi Ross, a local boxer, said being able to take center stage in his hometown was a feeling he will always remember.

"It just feels good because I finally get to; I don't really fight in my hometown," said Ross. "So I get the chance to, you know, show off my skills and my talent to other people that's from here and my supporters, and my family, so I feel good about that.”

Surrounded by dozens from the community and in a not-so-typical boxing setting, Albert Guardado Jr. said the experience was like no other.

"It means a lot, especially during Hispanic National Day. So, you know, I do it for them; I do it for Mexico, you know. I do my thing and get there," said Guardado Jr.

"First Fridays Under the Bridge" is planned to be a recurring event with the aim of fostering ongoing community engagement and reinforcing the bonds that tie the residents together.

"We're just going to sit back and listen to the community over the next couple of months and then start planning early and come up with some really neat stuff for them," said Zamora.

