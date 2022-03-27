First JetBlue departure from KCI takes flight Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first JetBlue flight to depart from Kansas City International Airport took off Sunday morning for New York JFK International Airport.

JetBlue is now serving Kansas City, with non-stop routes to Boston and New York .

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II was present for the first flight's departure, as was Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein.

“For some time Kansas City travelers have asked for JetBlue,” Klein said in a statement. “We feel JetBlue has made an excellent choice in adding Kansas City to their growing network, and that travelers in the region will respond well.”

According to the Kansas City Aviation Department, New York was the third most popular prepandemic travel location from Kansas City with about 700 daily passengers each way, while Boston had about 250 daily passengers each way.