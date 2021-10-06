Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

First lady Jill Biden will visit Kansas City, Kansas, next week

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Evelyn Hockstein/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, First lady Jill Biden waves before boarding a plane at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wis. Biden often favors creations made by independent American designers. It’s a similar fashion philosophy as that of former first lady Michelle Obama, who repeatedly championed young American designers during her time in the White House.
Exchange First Lady Bracelet
Posted at 4:28 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 17:28:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first lady will be in Kansas City, Kansas, next week.

Dr. Jill Biden’s office confirmed Wednesday that she will travel to KCK on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Biden’s office declined to provide additional details on her visit, which will be provided at a later time.

She also made a stop in the Kansas City, Missouri, in March to tour an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College.

During the tour MCC announced incentives for students to get vaccinated, including a free class.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage