First lady Jill Biden will visit Kansas City, Kansas, next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first lady will be in Kansas City, Kansas, next week.

Dr. Jill Biden’s office confirmed Wednesday that she will travel to KCK on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Biden’s office declined to provide additional details on her visit, which will be provided at a later time.

She also made a stop in the Kansas City, Missouri, in March to tour an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College.

During the tour MCC announced incentives for students to get vaccinated, including a free class.