First responders narrowly miss secondary crash on icy Kansas City interstate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders helping a stranded truck driver narrowly missed being caught up on a secondary wreck on an icy Interstate 435 Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around mid-afternoon, a band of freezing rain fell across Kansas City, coating many surfaces with a glaze of ice. Hardest hit were many of the area’s interstates and highways.

Kansas City Scout video recorded by KSHB 41 captured first responders providing assistance around 3:12 p.m. to a stranded truck on I-435 near Missouri Highway 350.

While the responders are helping, another semi loses traction and careens straight toward the stranded truck and another stranded vehicle.

The semi smashed into the stranded vehicles but the force of the collision wasn’t strong and first responders were able to move out of the way.

