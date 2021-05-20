Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of Kansas City area

May 20, 2021 Flash Flood Watch
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:41:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City-area counties adjacent to the state line are included in a Flash Flood Watch set to go into effect late Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued the watch for Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte Counties on the Kansa side of the metro.

The watch also includes Platte County in Missouri.

41 Action News Chief Meterologist Gary Lezak says storms are about to move into the Kansas City area, leading to a soggy evening rush hour.

Up to three more inches of rain could fall in the area, which has seen several bouts of rainfall over the last several days.

