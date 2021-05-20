Another round of rain this afternoon before drier weather this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Light showers this morning while the storms pick up in the afternoon

Periods of heavy rain and minor flooding in the usual locations is possible

Scattered storms Friday with only isolated chances Saturday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A few light showers this morning, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Storms increase from south to north this afternoon with periods of heavy rain close to the state line. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Some lingering showers possible, otherwise, staying cloudy and mild. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 67°

Friday: Sunny breaks possible with a few scattered storms possible. Temperatures warm up. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 80°

Saturday & Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm, and very muggy. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. The chances are 20-30%. Low: 68° High: 82-83°

