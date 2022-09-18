Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns for Kansas' Derek Schmidt

OLATHE, Kan. — Some Kansas voters waited an hour or more before filing into an Olathe banquet hall for Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt's campaign rally.

Schmidt is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.

Sunday's event, hosted by Turning Point Action, provided voters with an out-of-state speaker, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

KSHB 41 political contributor Brad Cooper, who is also the editor and publisher at Sunflower State Journal, said the decision to host DeSantis in Kansas is primarily to redistribute votes from the Independent candidate.

“This is the more or less to solidify Schmidt’s conservative base," Cooper said. "And [to] get them behind him so he doesn’t fear he'll lose some of those votes.”

DeSantis recently took credit for flying people immigrating from Venezuela to Martha's Vineyard.

An NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist national poll shows 22% of Republicans say immigration is a top concern when heading to the polls in November. Comparatively, 1% of Democrats and 8% of Independents agree.

The same poll says inflation, abortion and health care are overall top priorities for all Americans.

Although local political experts say immigration is not a major talking point for Schmidt, it was widely referenced Sunday by each person who stepped up to the podium.

“The average person. To just put that many people in American communities is difficult," DeSantis said.

Schmidt's time was mainly dedicated to conversations surrounding schools.

“Parents and students in Kansas should not have to settle," Schmidt said. "That’s why I will sign into law a parents' bill of rights as soon as I become governor.”

He also brought up removing transgender athletes from school sports, a platform DeSantis has already delivered on in his home state.

Outside the convention center, opponents and Gov. Kelly supporters turned their focus to the continued issue of abortion and bodily autonomy.

“My right to my own body is still on the table," said voter Cassie Woolworth. "The judges are on the table.”

Protesters held signs and chanted as rally attendees entered the parking lot.

“The voters of Kansas showed our country, not just our state, but our country that we don’t like extreme policies,” said Kansas Democratic Party LGBTQ caucus president Jae Moyer.

They are encouraged by the overwhelming vote in August to retain abortion rights in Kansas, but political experts warn turnout may not translate.

“I think it remains to be seen how that vote in August transfers to specific candidates," Cooper said.

The November polls will tell.

