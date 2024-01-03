Flourish Furniture Bank in Grandview alleviates home insecurity by providing free furniture

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — To combat home insecurity, Flourish Furniture Bank in Grandview has stepped up to help individuals and families by providing free furniture and basic house needs.

“One of the things that's been really surprising to me is how many people there are in the community living in a space with virtually nothing," executive director Amy Cox said.

As the housing crisis continues to affect many in our community, this local organization has stepped up to bridge the gap by offering a lifeline to those facing the challenges of home insecurity.

“Many of the individuals that come to us have slept on the floor for the three weeks that they've waited for this appointment to get all the things that they need," Cox said.

Through referrals, individuals are able to go and shop for an array of different furniture, decorations and home appliances at no cost. Cox said the demand is growing and more individuals are in need.

“We served 882 families in 2022," Cox said. "In 2023 we just served almost 1,100 families here in the community and we know that there's so many more.”

The testimonies of those who have benefited from this initiative demonstrate its impact. Families who didn't have enough furniture now have a place to live with all the necessities that most people take for granted. Cox said it's all about giving these families a sense of dignity.

“Dignity is really, really important to us. Dignity and choice," Cox said.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of Flourish Furniture Bank, dedicating their time and energy to collecting, refurbishing and helping the guest feel seen.

“It's so important for families to really know that they're loved and cared for by their fellow human beings and their community," volunteer Dennis Smith said. "This is just a really unique way we can do that."

As the organization continues to expand its reach, the positive ripple effects are evident in the lives of countless individuals who are now able to enjoy the comforts of a well-furnished home.

While the need continues to grow in Kansas City, the furniture bank relies heavily on donation. You can check out their website on how you can make a difference.

"I know that we're going to grow and serve many, many more families through that support," Cox said.

