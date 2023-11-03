Flowvember, month-long donation period product donation drive, kicks off in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area groups need your help raising awareness and collecting items for a period product collection drive.

The drive, known as "Flowvember," helps fill places across Kansas City with period products.

It’s a partnership between Strawberry Week, a nonprofit that provides period products for people across Kansas City and the Kansas City Public Library System.

“It’s an opportunity for us to kind of set the example that period products should be available in public restrooms just like hand soap and paper towels are,” Micheala Miller, founder of Strawberry Week, said.

All donations will be distributed to Strawberry Week’s local partners. This includes libraries, schools, medical centers, youth programs, lower income families, refugees, the unhoused community and anyone else in need.

The goal is to also reduce the stigma surrounding periods and period products.

“What we strive to do as a library is, meet folks as they are, and allow them to see themselves in our spaces," said Haley Lips, a community engagement librarian for the Kansas City Public Library. "And that includes the bathroom, and that includes just walking in our door."

To provide perspective on just how much of a difference this help makes for places like the Kansas City Public Library system, on average, it cost the library up to $4,000 a year to stock its restrooms with period products.

So even your small donation of products goes a long way. You can donate at any of the 10 library branches in the Kansas City area.

