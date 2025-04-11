Food Desert: Osawatomie, Kansas, gains greater access to grocery products

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, alongside Oz Mart owner, Tony Singh, cut a ribbon Tuesday night to celebrate the city's newest store.

The store will offer some of the same items found in a traditional grocery store.

"This is an investment in Osawatomie," Shay Hanysak, Chamber of Commerce director told community members.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Shay Hanysak and Tony Singh

For 17 years, Singh and his family have operated a gas station near U.S. Highway 169.

'Oz Mart' will offer traditional convenience store items in downtown Osawatomie.

In addition, it will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, and other household staples.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Kathy Baldwin

"Just the fact I can shop in my own town, where I live, when you get to be my age that's awesome," Osawatomie resident Kathy Baldwin said.

The United States Department of Agriculture designated Osawatomie, Kansas a Food Desert.

The USDA classifies an area a food desert when 33% of a population is greater than one mile from a large grocery store or supermarket.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

The nearest traditional grocery store to Osawatomie is 10 miles north in Paola, Kansas.

"I don't always have to go to Paola anymore," Baldwin said. "I will support Tony."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

This new store won't pull that designation from Osawatomie, but residents say it's exactly what the town needed.

"I am so proud of Tony for taking this on," Baldwin said.

Singh told KSHB 41 his inspiration comes from residents concerned about food access.

His ultimate goal is to offer local farmers the opportunity to sell their products in his store.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.