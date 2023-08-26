Football fans sweated through first Friday night high school football games on last day of heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Friday nights mean high school football even after a week of brutal heat and early morning practices.

Fans dripping with sweat packed the stands for Pembroke Hill School's first game of the season.

"It's magical," said Pembroke Hill School Freshman Jude Wysong. "Hot weather just means better football," said Pembroke Hill School freshman Jude Wysong.

Pembroke Hill coaches kept a heat gauge on the field through the week leading up to the game against St. Pius X to make sure it didn't get too hot to practice.

The game's start time was pushed back to 8 p.m. because of the heat, but a delayed start meant only a few degrees difference. '

Water was available for everyone and players got heat relief from cooling fans.

"One thing you can't control is the weather," said Amanda Lehotak, Pembroke Hill School athletic director. "Mother nature likes to throw you curve balls and to me, student athletes have been resilient adjusting practices early in the morning, later at night or going inside,"

Lehotak knows, like students and parents, there is nothing like the first game of the season.

"Everyone's excited because there's no win or loss record," said Elsa Wight, a Pembroke Hill cheerleader. "We can win the game and have a good start to the year."

Some parents returning to the stands were also ready for whatever the weather would bring just to see their number on the field.

"Oh, I'm still ready," said Angie Mutti, a parent with a student at Pembroke Hill School. "He was excited and ready to play this morning so we're ready to watch."