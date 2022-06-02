Ford to invest $95 million, add 1,100 union jobs at Kansas City Assembly Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Assembly Plant announced Thursday morning Ford plans to invest $95 million, creating 1,100 union jobs for a third shift in Kansas City.

With the investment comes the intention to increase production of the Transit as well as the E-Transit EV.

“This is part of a $3.7 billion investment across the Midwest to support Ford’s strategy to produce 2 million EVs a year globally by the end of 2026 through Ford Model e while simultaneously strengthening the company’s Ford Blue portfolio of iconic gas-powered vehicles,” according to a Ford news release.

Along with Missouri, Ford reports Michigan and Ohio are included in the $3.7 billion investment across the Midwest. In total, the three areas will create more than 6,200 manufacturing jobs, which are expected to create about 74,000 indirect jobs by 2026.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant is currently home to more than 7,000 employees.

