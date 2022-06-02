Watch
Ford to invest $95 million, add 1,100 union jobs at Kansas City Assembly Plant

David Zalubowski/AP
CORRECTS TO 15% TO $34.3 BILLION NOT NEARLY 16% TO $31.3 BILLION FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus. The automaker said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Assembly Plant announced Thursday morning Ford plans to invest $95 million, creating 1,100 union jobs for a third shift in Kansas City.

With the investment comes the intention to increase production of the Transit as well as the E-Transit EV.

“This is part of a $3.7 billion investment across the Midwest to support Ford’s strategy to produce 2 million EVs a year globally by the end of 2026 through Ford Model e while simultaneously strengthening the company’s Ford Blue portfolio of iconic gas-powered vehicles,” according to a Ford news release.

Along with Missouri, Ford reports Michigan and Ohio are included in the $3.7 billion investment across the Midwest. In total, the three areas will create more than 6,200 manufacturing jobs, which are expected to create about 74,000 indirect jobs by 2026.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant is currently home to more than 7,000 employees.

