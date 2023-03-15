'Forever in our hearts': Fellow Northgate Elementary students honor Jayden Robker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those who walked the school hallways with Jayden Robker at Northgate Elementary are making sure his name stays alive.

Jayden, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 2 near near NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.

About six weeks later, his body was recovered from a body of water not far from where he was last seen.

Jayden's classmates at Northgate Elementary have covered his locker with photos and messages.

Provided by North Kansas City Public Schools Jayden Robker's locker

"We miss you," a message on his locker reads. "Gone but never forgotten."

Jayden's peers have also created posters honoring him.

One of the posters read "Rest easy Jayden R."

Provided by North Kansas City Public Schools Jayden Robker poster.

A display with Jayden's name along with a card signed by his fellow classmates is inside the case.

There's a stuffed doll of a Charmander from the popular anime Pokémon. Jayden enjoyed trading Pokémon cards.

Provided by North Kansas City Public Schools Display for Jayden Robker.

A statement from PJ McGinnis, principal at North Gate, said the school continues to cope with Jayden's loss.

This has been a devastating blow to our community. Our focus is on supporting Jayden’s family, our students and staff while grieving Jayden’s loss.



Our school community is strong, and we are leaning on one another to cope and remember the best of Jayden. Staff and students fondly remember Jayden to be very bright, creative, and genuinely kind to all. His infectious smile radiated throughout the building.



We greatly miss Jayden as our thoughts and concerns are with his family and our Northgate community PJ McGinnis, principal at North Gate Elementary

An investigation into the cause of Jayden's death is still underway, but police have said there was no foul play suspected after an initial autopsy.

