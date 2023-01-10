Watch Now
Former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi formally nominated to head KBI

John Hanna/AP
Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions during an Associated Press interview in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.on Oct. 12, 2021. Mattivi is a retired veteran federal prosecutor but like other GOP candidates, his campaign is emphasizing fighting Democratic President Joe Biden's policies in court.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 12:15:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As expected, new Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated a former political rival as the new head of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kobach has formally nominated Tony Mattivi, a former federal prosecutor who finished third in the Republican primary for the AG post in August, for the top KBI post on Monday after his inauguration.

“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and as my first official act, I’m delighted to appoint Tony Mattivi as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” Kobach said. “He will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”

Mattivi would replace outgoing KBI Director Kirk Thompson, who last month announced plans to retire, which became officially effective Tuesday.

“Today on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the law enforcement officers across Kansas who dedicate their lives to the honorable and courageous profession of law enforcement,” Mattivi said. “As the newly nominated director of the KBI, I plan to do everything I can to support and enhance the ability of Kansas law enforcement officers to accomplish their vital roles of protecting and serving our communities.”

