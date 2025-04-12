Former foster kid starts affordable Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club, a rare find in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County is home to only one Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program.

One Community Jiu Jitsu Club was started by Ray Freeman in August 2024.

Freeman coaches kids and adults Monday through Wednesday and on Fridays in the Turner Recreation Center at 2203 Parallel Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The club was founded after he grew up working through some personal struggles.

"My mother lost her parental rights when I was 12, so me and my sisters were in foster care. I grew up with a lot of trauma, and when I found jiu jitsu, it helped me compartmentalize and tackle those traumas," Freeman said.

KSHB 41 found out about the program after covering a double homicide in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood.

It's a program that many parents are proud their kids can be a part of.

Marcus Lee said his 14-year-old daughter has dealt with bullying, and he's noticed her confidence change after only a few sessions.

"Earn some self-defense, meet some new kids, increase her confidence, and I can see all those things happening real fast," Lee said.

The club, which functions as a nonprofit, only charges families $25 a month. The instructor said the average rate for other clubs can range between $160 to $200 per month.

"Where else are you gonna get that?" Lee said. "Especially in our community, there are a lot of people who can’t afford to get involved in a lot of things, great to have programs not just available but affordable."

The club also takes care of paying for the kids' uniforms, or their "Gi," something that can also be costly for families.

Freeman always emphasizes the life lessons that can be learned in the martial arts while they're on the mat.

"My element of teaching today is gonna be self-regulation," Freeman said. "In Jiu Jitsu, there's no one coming to save you...we have to think clearly and react with technique."

By the end of each session, they are learning Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on the mat. The kids will also be taught how to react when life puts them in a tough spot.

Lee said: "One of his quotes he uses a lot — there’s never any losses...just lessons. That’s a great tool for life."

One Community Jiu Jitsu operates year-round. The club has spots for more families to join, and they're looking for donors to keep their program going.

