Former Jackson County assessor files lawsuit, claims she was wrongfully terminated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty filed a lawsuit last week against Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, alleging she was wrongfully terminated.

Attorneys representing Beatty filed the lawsuit on Dec. 22, in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Court documents claim Beatty “many times objected to what she believed was illegal actions ordered and undertaken by the county regarding property valuation assessments.”

LeVota removed Beatty from her position as County Assessor on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. LeVota told KSHB 41 News at the time that he had given Beatty 24 hours to resign or she would be removed.

Beatty’s Nov. 5 removal ended a seven-year run as the county assessor after she was hired on July 23, 2018.

Beatty has been involved in a contentious property assessment process during the county’s last two assessment cycles in 2023 and 2025.

The lawsuit claims Beatty’s efforts as assessor were hindered when a new Jackson County Legislature took office in January 2023.

The fallout of the 2023 assessment process took years to navigate through Missouri’s court system. It also led to a petition drive to recall County Executive Frank White Jr., which was eventually successful in September 2025.

In the lawsuit, Beatty’s attorneys say she has suffered “severe harm, including economic and noneconomic damages.”

During her time as assessor, Beatty reported losing more than 50 pounds, “and was diagnosed with new medical conditions triggered by severe stress.” Beatty’s blood pressure “ramped up and out-of-control, and requires medications in an effort to control it.”

Beatty is asking a jury to compensate her for loss of salary, merit increases, loss of retirement benefits, promotion opportunities and other damages for emotional distress.

A Jackson County spokesperson said LeVota planned to address the lawsuit “directly and comprehensively” at a news conference in January but would have no comment until then.

A case management conference has been set for April 13, 2026.

