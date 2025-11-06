Gail McCann Beatty 'removed' from Jackson County Assessor position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gail McCann Beatty has been "removed" from her position as Jackson County, Missouri, Assessor, according to County Executive Phil LeVota.

LeVota confirmed her removal to KSHB 41 News Wednesday evening.

LeVota said earlier Wednesday that Beatty had 24 hours to resign or she would be fired.

The day before, Jackson County voters overwhelmingly approved a measure that makes the county assessor position an elected office.

In September, Jackson County voters recalled County Executive Frank White Jr. by a wide margin, with many citing property assessments as the reason for their vote.

"The past few years have been challenging for the people of Jackson County," LeVota said in a press conference Wednesday. "Citizens have shouldered the burden of confusing assessments, inconsistent messaging, and an overall lack of confidence in the process."

Prior to her removal, Beatty had served as County Assessor since 2018.

