Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer formally announces 2022 gubernatorial bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer will seek the state’s highest office again in 2022.

In a press conference Monday announcing his plans, Colyer, who served as governor for one year after Sam Brownback resigned to serve in the Trump administration but lost his bid to stay in office in 2018, criticized current Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Kansans have an opportunity to change course and be a leader for conservative, pro-family, and pro-constitution values,” Colyer said.

Colyer was Brownback’s running mate during the 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial elections.

During the 2018 Republican primary, he narrowly lost to Kris Kobach, who then lost to Kelly three months later in the general election.

Sen. Roger Marshall joined Colyer to endorse his candidacy.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and businessman Chase LaPorte also have announced bids for the Republican nomination to oppose Kelly in next year’s general election.

Colyer’s 2018 campaign was damaged by t ies to Brownback’s failed tax experiment in 2012, which the GOP-controlled legislature eventually had to reverse amid sluggish economic growth and massive budget cuts.

Colyer tried to distance himself Monday from the Brownback experiment.

“I’m not talking about the past,” Colyer said. “I’m talking about where we are going as a state.”

Still, Colyer cited Florida and Texas, which do not have a state income tax, as models and said he wants to lower taxes and remove business regulations.

Kelly vetoed a tax bill passed last week, saying it threatened to repeat the economic struggles brought on by the Brownback tax cut.

Colyer said he would have signed the bill, which would have allowed Kansans to itemize state income tax returns even if they didn’t itemize federal returns.

“I think the legislature had a good policy that would have benefited every single Kansan,” Colyer said. “I would have been happy to sign.”

Federal tax cuts passed under Trump raised the standard deduction and eliminated the need for most taxpayers to itemize their federal taxes.

While Colyer says he would support the vetoed tax bill, he also reiterated that he would oppose Medicaid expansion in the state.