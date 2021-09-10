Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice wants Kevin Strickland released from prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Robertson Jr. will be on the legal team trying to get Kevin Strickland released from prison.

Robertson, who is considered one of the nation's top attorneys, entered an appearance Thursday in Jackson County Court.

He served on the Missouri Supreme Court from 1985 to 1998 and was chief justice from 1991 to 1993, according to information on his law firm's website.

Robertson heads the appellate practice at Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader.

The website states Robertson "analyzes complex case histories and advocates for client positions before the courts."

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her legal team believe Kevin Strickland did not commit a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

A jury found Strickland guilty of the murders about a year later.

He's been in prison for more than 40 years.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he believes Strickland was guilty of the murders and should not be released from prison.

The legal battle for Strickland's freedom continues Monday afternoon in Jackson County Court.

The judge will hear arguments on motions filed by the state attorney general's office.

One motion asks all the judges in the entire 16th Judicial Circuit to be recused from the Strickland case.

The other asks the case be moved to civil court.

Peters Baker's office filed responses to the motions and asked they be denied.

