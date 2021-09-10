Watch
Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice wants Kevin Strickland released from prison

Edward Robertson Jr. served on the high court for 13 years
James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star
Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center, in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 2019. Strickland is serving a life sentence for a 1978 triple murder that he claims he did not commit. (JAMES WOOLDRIDGE/The Kansas City Star)
Kevin Strickland
Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Robertson Jr. will be on the legal team trying to get Kevin Strickland released from prison.

Robertson, who is considered one of the nation's top attorneys, entered an appearance Thursday in Jackson County Court.

He served on the Missouri Supreme Court from 1985 to 1998 and was chief justice from 1991 to 1993, according to information on his law firm's website.

Robertson heads the appellate practice at Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader.

The website states Robertson "analyzes complex case histories and advocates for client positions before the courts."

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and her legal team believe Kevin Strickland did not commit a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

A jury found Strickland guilty of the murders about a year later.

He's been in prison for more than 40 years.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he believes Strickland was guilty of the murders and should not be released from prison.

The legal battle for Strickland's freedom continues Monday afternoon in Jackson County Court.

The judge will hear arguments on motions filed by the state attorney general's office.

One motion asks all the judges in the entire 16th Judicial Circuit to be recused from the Strickland case.

The other asks the case be moved to civil court.

Peters Baker's office filed responses to the motions and asked they be denied.

