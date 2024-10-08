Former Olathe middle school janitor gets probation on child sex crime charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former janitor at an Olathe middle school was sentenced to probation after being caught with child pornography in his possession.

John Houghton was arrested in January and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, it was Houghton's wife who reported him to the police.

On Jan. 22, 2024, his wife noticed he reacted oddly after she found a flash drive of his in a drawer.

When Houghton went to work at Mission Trail Middle School, she looked through the flash drive, according to court documents.

The flash drive contained pictures of Hougton's wife's friends in bikinis and child porn.

He was later arrested by a police officer from the Mission Police Department.

According to court documents, Houghton said he had an addiction to searching for nude images of children due to sexual assault he experienced as a minor.

Houghton worked at the middle school from 2022 until he was fired the week he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in a July plea agreement. A Johnson County judge Monday sentenced him to 36 months probation.

Houghton received credit for 260 days he served in jail while awaiting sentencing.

