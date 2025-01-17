Former Olathe North choir pleads guilty to sex crimes on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe North choir teacher pleaded guilty to sex crimes in Johnson County court on Friday.

Micah Barry Horton was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of unlawful sexual relations last March.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the two counts of unlawful sexual relations charges.

Court documents revealed the Olathe School District first contacted police about Horton's behavior on Feb. 13, 2024.

School officials learned Horton had exchanged messages on Snapchat with three students.

The messages included sexually explicit photos of both Horton and one of the students, investigators found.

Horton was also involved in a physical relationship with one of the students.

The student told investigators she met with Horton multiple times at parks around Johnson County and at his home in Shawnee.

She also said she and Horton would "sneak into a storage closet to the choir room and make out" after music rehearsals at the high school.

Investigators met with Horton at his home on Feb. 26, 2024.

During those conversations, Horton said he knew why detectives were there and that he had retained legal counsel.

Horton was fired after the district became aware of his behavior.

