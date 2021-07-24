Former professional gymnasts give insight into Team USA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's go time for Team USA's Womens Gymnastic Team as they will start their competition this weekend.

The American women will begin at 11:10 p.m. pacific time/1:10 a.m. on Sunday central time as they are in sub division three that starts later. Overall, the women start their competition at 8 p.m. central time. The men's gymnasts are underway with their games.

What can you expect with this team? Hopefully, a lot of gold medals!

In the 2016 Olympic games, our women's gymnastic team took home the gold in the all-around team event. Simone Biles won gold in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. She also got the bronze medal in the balance team event. Aly Raisman received the silver medal in the individual all-around and floor exercise. One of their teammates, Madison Kocian got the silver medal for uneven bars and Laurie Hernandez also brought home a silver medal for the balance beam event.

This years team is hoping to bring home all the gold medals they can.

"I think this team is absolutely unstoppable. Each individual gymnast, all has a certain part to play in order to get that team spot and they're all just so talented. They're there for gold, so I know that's that's what's gonna happen," Aleah Finnegan, Member of the United States' women's national gymnastics team said.

Finnegan trains at GAGE Center in Blue Springs. She is close friends with Suni Lee, who is on the women's Olympic gymnastic team and she told Finnegan practice is going well.

The women's qualifiers start at 8 p.m. central time, with Team USA starting at 1:10 a.m on Sunday. You can watch it live on Peacock or starting at 6:30 p.m. on KSHB 41 on Sunday.