Former Raymore police chief reacts to KCPD officer shot Monday night, shares impact on other officers

KANSAS CITY, MO — Former Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman says a police officer's job is tougher now than ever before.

“Not the least of which is some public perception about police officers, and that makes it difficult to recruit, it makes it difficult to retain good officers, because people will move to professions where they don't face those kind of risks,” said Zimmerman.

Especially when incidents like the one Monday night where a KCMO police officer was shot during a traffic stop.

Officers were trying to take a driver into custody on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Zimmerman says this is why officers are taught to treat traffic stops as anything but routine.

“You don't know what the circumstances are involving that individual that you are talking to," she said. "They may have just committed a very violent crime and so their interaction with the police is coming on the heels of something that they may feel they need to defend their life."

Since 2021, five police officers have died in line of duty incidents in the Kansas City area and several others have been injured.

Zimmerman says its taking a toll on officers and their families.

“It's such a sense of loss that it's hard to rebound from that,” Zimmerman said.

Her message to the public is during a traffic stop its important that everyone, police and civilians, get home safely

“If an officer asks you to do something, unless it's against the law or your life is in danger, follow the rules,” Zimmerman said. ”If you need to complain later about the treatment by the officer, nothing is worth losing your life over if the officer is giving you legitimate direction.”