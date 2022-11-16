Former Royals player and life-long fan react to the stadium relocation

OLATHE, Ks. — Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement the Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.

The team’s owner, John Sherman, stated it would be a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district downtown.

Al Fitzmorris is one of the original Royals on the debut team that played at Kauffman. He was on the team's roster in 1969, the first season of the team. He pitched on the team for eight years, mostly as a starter.

He is tied to “The K” after creating countless memories with his teammates and his family.

“It was so fun going out and competing, day in and day out, with your best friends around you. And I think more than anything, it was a feeling of, truly the feeling of family,” Fitzmorris said. “The people of Kansas City just made us feel at home.”

Fitzmorris believes the Royals has meant hope, community, and in times of trouble, stability for the people of KC. Those reasons are why he is hesitant about the move.

He also says the Kauffman Stadium services both the East and West counties right now, and taking it downtown would make commutes less convenient.

“Even in the World Series, you can get in and out in 15 minutes. I can’t see downtown being quite as convenient,” said Fitzmorris. “I personally don’t see anything wrong with the ballpark.”

Meanwhile, life-long Royals fan Jimmy Faseler, thinks the benefits could outweigh the loss.

“Right now if you go to a baseball stadium, you’re giving all of your money that night to one owner,” said Faseler. “If it’s downtown, other small business have opportunities to be a part of the economy of a successful franchise.”

Historically, the stadium has followed the migration of the people as well. He says it makes sense now the stadium is potentially heading downtown.

Regardless of where the Royals play, both Faseler and Fitzmorris believe with a winning team, the tradition and history can be built again.

“You’re gonna need a good team to start new tradition. I think that if they win and continually win, it’s not gonna be an issue. But the key is to continually win,” said Faseler.