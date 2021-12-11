Watch
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored at Kansas State Capitol

Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:47:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Sen. Bob Dole, who represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996, is being honored Saturday afternoon at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka.

To view the stream, click here.

Earlier Saturday, Dole was honored with services in his hometown of Russell, Kansas.

He died Dec. 5 at the age of 98 after battling a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

Dole is best known for his contributions across the political aisle as well as his service in World War II.

After being honored in Kansas, Dole will be transported back to Washington to be buried.

