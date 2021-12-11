Former Sen. Bob Dole honored with services in hometown of Russell, Kansas, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Sen. Bob Dole will be honored with a memorial service in his hometown of Russell, Kansas, Saturday.

The longtime U.S. Senator from Kansas died Sunday at the age of 98 , after announcing earlier this year a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

A public viewing began at 10 a.m., with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

Members of the public honoring Senator Dole in his hometown of Russell, Kansas#RememberingBobDole | @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/6bPVkofuPw — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) December 11, 2021

KSHB 41 News will stream the service live.

Dole represented Kansans in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996.

He held elective offices at state and national levels and was the 1996 Republican Party candidate for president.

Dole was gravely wounded while serving in World War II.

He spent the rest of his life working to improve the lives of veterans and the disabled.

Former colleagues had the opportunity to pay tribute to Dole as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday,

—