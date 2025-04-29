Former teacher of Graham Hoffman remembers firefighter paramedic as star pupil

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A decade ago, Graham Hoffman was sitting in the classrooms of Park Hill South High School.

Tuesday, KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva heard from Ross McDaniels, one of Hoffman's former teachers.

“I can't remember a bad day that he had in class, and that's a public speaking course where sometimes you have some bad days,” McDaniels said.

Through challenging moments, McDaniels said there are life lessons to learn.

“Cherish the people that you're around because we never know when our moment is going to be our last,” he said.

McDaniels remembers Hoffman well.

“Being able to get up and give a speech in front of other people takes courage to put yourself out there, and he seemed to do that very well,” McDaniels said.

According to McDaniels, Hoffman exuded courage, especially considering the profession he chose.

KCMO Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was fatally stabbed while transporting a patient to the hospital early Sunday morning.

“His being a fireman, that's a calling. He wanted to go out there and help people,” McDaniels said.

Hoffman was a people person, McDaniels said.

“I don't think he knew a stranger. People seemed to gravitate toward him," he recalled.

Now, McDaniels holds his memories of Hoffman even closer.

“That's what I'll remember about him — the kid who came into class each day with a smile on his face," McDaniels said.

