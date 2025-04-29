Battalion chief describes Graham Hoffman as paramedic who elevated crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something stood out about Graham Hoffman as soon as Battalion Chief Ron Goodwin met him.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department placed Hoffman at Station 4 once he received his paramedic license. Goodwin was captain of the station at the time.

“He’s the kind of guy you’d like to have a full crew of,” Goodwin said.

John Batten/KSHB Battalion Chief Ron Goodwin

When Hoffman responded to a call, he was cool, calm and confident. He earned the trust of fellow paramedics and showed empathy for patients in ways most veteran paramedics don’t.

Around the firehouse, Hoffman mastered the grill, often had his golden retriever by his side and earned a reputation for his comedic timing.

“You wanted to be his friend," Goodwin said of Hoffman’s magnetic personality.

KCMO Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was fatally stabbed while transporting a patient to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Hoffman died Sunday. Prosecutors said a patient stabbed him in the back of an ambulance while firefighters were taking her to the hospital.

“I never thought we’d be talking about what we’re talking about today,” Goodwin admitted.

He said Kansas City lost a dedicated, driven paramedic who inspired everyone he met. Goodwin will celebrate that personality during a funeral service Friday.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

