Former Wyandotte County administrator Doug Bach reaches $800K separation agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, County Administrator Doug Bach received an $800,000 separation agreement when he retired last month.

Bach announced his resignation and retirement at the end of December and his last day as administrator was Jan. 6.

The separation agreement between Bach and the county was obtained by KSHB 41 News and detailed the terms of departure.

Since the current county administrator term was set to end on March 13, 2024, Bach will receive payment for the remainder of the term he would have served totaling $336,445.

There will also be a lump sum payment of $50,000 as severance pay.

Bach will also be paid for all accrued time off, which totals $427,364.

A total of $56,000 in payments will be made to Bach's 457 plan, $12,450 to his HSA plan and the government will continue to pay his insurance premiums through January 2023.

In all, the separation agreement will see Bach receive over $800,000 in pay and benefits with his departure.