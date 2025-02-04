Fort Hood shooting survivor, veteran advocate is heading to Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keara Torkelson knows what can change in an instant.

"After I'd been in Texas for two days, the Fort Hood Shooting happened — I was shot in the top of my head and in my back," Torkelson said.

Keara Torkelson (maiden name Bono) poses for a photo while serving in the military.

After a decade of service with the U.S. Army Reserve, Sgt. Torkelson started using a different lens on life.

"All natural-minded things have been really helpful, and of course, raising my children, then I have found a love of photography as well," she said. "I got to help other soldiers, and that gave me an immense amount of purpose again."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Keara Torkelson photographs her two sons on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Now she's the one cheesing after finding out some big news: she’s going to Super Bowl LIX.

"I was so shocked," Torkelson said. "The whole experience, it's going to be amazing."

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan announced he's gifting Torkelson a surprise trip to Super Bowl LIX, thanks to a partnership between USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner and Wounded Warrior Project. She's bringing her husband Joe with her.

#ad So honored to bring Sgt. Keara Torkelson and her husband to #SBLIX as a small thank you for her incredible service throughout her career in the @USArmy. Big thanks to @USAA and @WWP for helping make it happen! Can't wait to show y'all how we do it in NOLA! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/HfvNODRXJP — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 31, 2025

Torkelson was initially nominated by the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization she volunteers with that supports injured veterans.

"I give without expecting anything in return, so something like this to happen to me is just incredible," Torkelson said.

Not only that, it's healing.

"When I'm able to help veterans, lend an ear, hold space for them, or provide resources, that is medicine for myself too, and it helps me in my healing journey," Torkelson said.

She says she's a big advocate for veterans seeking mental health resources, especially after battling with post traumatic stress disorder.

"I feel like it's a roller coaster," Torkelson said. "There's ups and downs, and sometimes I'll be doing really great, and then I'll have some days where I'm not. So, I think it's really important for veterans to reach out and get the help that they need."

The growth she's experienced over time has sown seeds of abundance for both she and the plants she nurtures.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Torkelson nurtures plants in her home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Besides the green, you'll notice another color throughout her home.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Keara Torkelson's Purple Heart challenge coin, which is one of several she has collected over the years.

"I was awarded this Purple Heart five years after the shooting that happened November 5, 2009," Torkelson said. "It's an honor to, something you don’t ever want to have to get, but it is an honor to receive this amongst the other heroes that have this award as well."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Keara Torkelson discusses being awarded a Purple Heart on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Her roots stem beyond service, too.

"I think just being born and raised in Kansas City is what keeps me being a Chiefs fan," Torkelson said.

Torkelson’s already betting on the Super Bowl being yet another moment in time she'll never forget.

"Being a Kansas City native, I'm so excited that I got this opportunity when the Chiefs are going to be in the Super Bowl, and I hope to meet some of the players, Chiefs fans, Taylor Swift, and the atmosphere’s just going to be amazing," Torkelson said.

