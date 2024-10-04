Fort Leavenworth active duty service members share deployment experiences

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Pentagon has announced that active duty should be ready to deploy with the rising conflict between Israel and Iran.

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement, “Secretary Austin stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict. Secretary Austin made clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people.”

KSHB 41's La’Nita Brooks went to Fort Leavenworth to speak to U.S. Army active service members about their experience with deployment.

“It’s tough,” said Captain Aaron Smith. “It definitely is tough. I don’t think you can fully prepare personally for deployment whether it's combat or not.”

Smith has served active duty for nine years. In that time frame, he has been deployed three times.

“It definitely does take a village,” Smith said. “To one to support us whether its army civilians or us service members deploying or two and more importantly to support those here left behind.”

Like his wife Liz. His most recent deployment was their first with a child.

“She was 3 ½ when he left so she knew more of what was going on,” said Mrs. Smith. “So, it was definitely different when you have children to worry about. They kind of keep you busy and help the time pass but it’s really a lot more on your plate.”

This is something Master Sergeant Timothy Beauchesne also understands. During his first assignment in Germany, he was deployed to Iraq twice. At the time he was just 18. By the next time he would be deployed he had started a family.

“My priorities then became, you know, obviously making it back home,” said Beauchesne. “But making sure that my wife was taken care of, my kids were OK.”

In those moments of uncertainty, you can never be too prepared.

Captain Chaney Brooks says it can sometimes be hard to explain to your loved ones.

“Going into deployments and stuff like that, a lot of what people don’t understand is like operational security,” said Brooks. “And one thing I will say with families and friends when they’re asking questions and they would like us to give them all the information we can, we really can’t. If people could just be cognitive of that it would definitely help us.”

The Secretary has also increased the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies. The U.S. Department of Defense also maintains robust and integrated air defense capabilities across the Middle East, ensuring the protection of U.S. forces operating in the region.

