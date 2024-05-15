Fountain Gardens opens at Kauffman Stadium, will provide produce for Urban Youth Academy, stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not every Major League Baseball team has a garden inside like Kauffman Stadium.

Fountain Gardens is the Kansas City Royals' latest effort to promote sustainability. Located by the Hall of Fame inside Gate A, a variety of produce grows in gardening beds and a greenhouse.

This isn’t a first in the MLB. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Soxalso tend to gardens inside their stadiums.

Part of the food grown at the Royals' garden will help feed young athletes at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy. The Urban Youth Academy is a nonprofit through the Kansas City Royals Foundation.

“I think this is important for Urban Youth Academy and the families that we serve because we will be able to provide fresh produce to the families, and it is a way to commit to addressing food insecurity,” said Donease Smith with Urban Youth Academy.

Throughout the season, Ag Partners will transition the produce. Additionally, Metropolitan Community College students and Cultivate KC volunteers will maintain the garden.

MCC recently expanded its agriculture classes at its Maple Woods Campus.

“While we’re going to have our greenhouse at our newly constructed building up there, this is another amazing hands-on learning opportunity for our students down here at the K,” said Dr. Blake Fry, of MCC.

Ag Partners built the garden beds and greenhouse while selecting and planting the produce. Jed Miller said the organization kept in mind what kids would like to eat.

“We have a wide variety of what we’ve planted in here — things ranging from lettuce and strawberries to potatoes and onions,” Miller said.

Miller explained the garden plan had to consider concrete, heat and people, which is not typically the case.

“It is a way different animal than putting it in your backyard," he said.

Evergy built and donated the fence around the garden, which is made from retired transmission poles.

While it isn’t open to the public, Royals fans may get a taste of the fresh produce when they order from the concession stands this season.

