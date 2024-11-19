Frank White Jr. calls for Jackson County legislature to add deer hunter protections in youth gun ban ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling on the County Legislature to amend a recently passed youth gun ban ordinance to include protections for young hunters.

The ordinance, which was passed last week, prohibits 18 to 21-year-olds from buying pistols or semiautomatic rifles in the county.

White vetoed the measure, saying it's misleading to residents, that it would complicate law enforcement and expose the county to legal battles, among other arguments, in a lengthy letter filled with concerns he wrote to the legislature.

Still, the county legislature voted Tuesday morning to override White's veto.

Tuesday afternoon, White said there's been "concerns raised" about the ordinance and therefore called for the amendment.

White said the ordinance prohibits 18, 19 and 20-year-olds from hunting with a semi-automatic rifle on someone else's property even if they have permission.

The hunting restriction does not apply to hunters who are 17 years or younger, something White called an "ironic twist."

“Let’s be clear — this is about fairness and common sense," White said in a statement. "Deer season is underway, and young adults who have permission to hunt should not be caught up in legal issues for doing something that’s both safe and important to many people in our community. This amendment won’t fix the deeper problems with the ordinance, but it would reduce the harm of the new county law while also protecting responsible hunters.”

White is asking the legislature to introduce an emergency amendment to clarify that young adults who hunt with permission are not at risk of criminal charges.

He also said he reached out to Legislator Manny Abarca asking him to address the issue during Wednesday's legislature meeting.

"I hope the Legislature will act quickly to correct this oversight and ensure our laws help keep our community safe and not cause unnecessary harm," White said. "This amendment is a simple, straightforward fix that respects the traditions of our community and protects our young hunters. Let’s prioritize common sense and show our residents that we are here for them and not politics."

The legislature meets Wednesday at 9 a.m.

