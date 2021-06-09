Watch
Fred Abarnas Golf Course scheduled opening pushed back

Initial reopen date set for June 11
<p>PERTH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 20: Ball in the hole during the Lombard Trophy Scottish Qualifier at Rosemount Course, Blairgowrie Golf Club on June 20, 2018 in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:58:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Golfers who wish to use the Fred Abaranas Golf Course will have to continue using other courses.

The course was scheduled to open on June 11, however the date was pushed back as restoration of the course's greens continues.

In April, the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department discovered issues with some of the greens on the course's 18-hole Championship Course.

Some of the green hadn't reemerged following the fall dormant period, which left spots on 95% of the greens.

In an email to 41 Action News, Marshanna Smith, public information officer for the Jackson County Executive's Office, said the course will remained closed until it can offer "playability standards that golfers expect."

"Jackson County Parks + Rec has made significant progress over the last two months on the greens restoration project at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course," Smith said in the email." Every day, our grounds crew performs the time and labor-intensive work necessary to bring the greens up to the playability standards our golfers expect, and until we have reached that threshold, the Championship Course will remain closed until further notice."

Smith said members have been notified and will receive a partial refund in the meantime. The Par 3 and driving course will continue to remain open.

A date has not been set for the course to reopen.

