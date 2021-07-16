Fred Arbanas Golf Course to reopen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Golfers hoping to play on the Fred Arbanas 18-hole Championship Course in Kansas City can finally do so on Friday.

The course was originally slated to reopen in May after being closed due to issues with the sod and chemicals on the greens, but the reopening date had to be pushed back twice when the issues persisted.

The Par 3 driving course remained open, but the Championship Course had been closed since April.

The course said in a release posted to Twitter that the restoration required “Hand-working the 4,500 square feet of sod” and replacing damaged areas on the greens.

“The Championship Course greens are dramatically improved and the facility is in great shape,” said new General Manager and Superintendent Greg Addison. “I look forward to meeting the annual golfers of the course, welcoming new golfers and delivering a source golf enthusiasts can be proud of.”