Free Christmas tree recycling available across the KC area

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan — With Christmas now over us, it's time to packing everything and many locations around KC are offering free Christmas tree drop-off locations.

Kansas City, Missouri:

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at designated leaf and brush drop-off sites from December 27 through January 13. A fee of $5 per tree applies, with proof of residency required. The city is offering free tree drop-off on Saturday Jan. 4 and 11.

Johnson County residents:



Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee Mission (just north of the main entrance of Shawnee Mission Park)

7710 Renner Road, Shawnee Mission (just north of the main entrance of Shawnee Mission Park) Heritage Park, 16000 Pflumm Road, Olathe (marina parking lot)

16000 Pflumm Road, Olathe (marina parking lot) Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe (marina parking lot)

11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe (marina parking lot) Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton

Trees will be collected at all four sites from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., except at Theatre in the Park, which opens at 6:00 a.m.

Christmas tree recycling is being offered until Jan. 31, there is no charge for the disposal of trees.

Wyandotte County and KCK residents:



Christmas tree recycling is being offered until Jan. 31 for residents only.

If you plan on recycling your Christmas trees at any of these locations, the city wants you to ensure all decorations, lights and stands are removed from the tree.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

