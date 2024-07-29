Watch Now
Freight train breakdown causes hours of delay for Amtrak

Passengers unable to reach Lee's Summit from Warrensburg
An Amtrak train bound for Lee's Summit experienced a major delay Sunday evening when it was held up on the tracks for several hours due to a freight train blocking its path.
CENTERVIEW, Mo. — An Amtrak train bound for Lee's Summit experienced a major delay Sunday evening when it was held up on the tracks for several hours due to a freight train blocking its path.

The Amtrak was traveling from Warrensburg to Lee's Summit when the trip came to an abrupt halt around 8 p.m. The delay left 90 passengers stranded, causing frustration and inconvenience.

"The people on the train are doing the best they can," said Willie Davis, passenger. "But what's really frustrating is you can't get an answer about what's happening, what's the plan. It didn't seem like anybody from Amtrak really cared about the fact that we've been here now ... what? Nine hours now on these tracks?"

As the hours ticked by and Sunday turned to Monday, passengers were told charter buses would pick them up. However, Davis said crews inside the Amtrak announced the buses were unable to make it to the area.

Amtrak officials communicated a freight train had experienced mechanical issues, causing the delay to Lee's Summit.

Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak, said the company was issuing apologies and providing refunds to passengers on board.

After several hours, crews were able to resolve the issue. Train traffic resumed around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

