Friends remember Kansas natives who died in DC-area crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So far, there are 67 confirmed deaths from the DC plane crash. Now, we’re hearing from people who knew some of the victims.

A well-known Wichita native, Civil Rights attorney and former Miss Kansas contestant Kiah Duggins was on the flight. We spoke with her longtime friend Hannah Wagner.

“We met years ago through the art,” said Wagner. “We were both dancers and would dance together occasionally. We attended middle school, high school, and college together. We’ve done community service together and we also competed in the Ms. America organization together.”

Duggins graduated from Harvard Law School after earning her undergraduate degree from Wichita State University. She was in Wichita visiting her family as her mother underwent surgery.

On Wednesday night, she was on her way back to Washington where she works.

“She has done, I’m sure you’ve seen her accolades. She was so accomplished. I think it will be relatively easy for us to come together to make sure that those legacies live on. And we continue to push forward the equal rights and everything that she was fighting for.”

Kansas natives Bob and Lori Schrock were also on that flight. Friend Michael Simpson remembers his last message to Bob.

“Love and respect and appreciate both of you all very much,” said Simpson. “And all he said was Lori and I are blessed to know you and are looking forward to catching up when we get back. The biggest heartbreak we have been praying about is their daughter. Because I can’t imagine how lonely that’s going to feel.”

Captain Jonathan Campos, who lived in Ormond Beach, was the plane's pilot. Tracy Grubbs, a scuba instructor, knew Campos and says he even flew with him a time or two.

“Know about pilots they always strive to be the best,” said Grubbs. “He was one of the best. Hearing what happened is just mind-blowing. I grieve for all the people and my condolences to all the families. But the pilot of that plane, he was good. I knew him as a pilot, flew with him a couple of times. He was very conscientious.”

