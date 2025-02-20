Frigid temps no problem for Sporting KC fans eager to see soccer legend Lionel Messi

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC fans say freezing temperatures weren't enough to stop them from showing up Wednesday at Sporting Park for a game against Inter Miami CF and it's superstar, Lionel Messi.

“Giving the players a warm welcome on a cold night is never a bad gig,” said Chris Miles, who sits on the board of directors for the Kansas City Cauldron, Sporting KC’s fan club.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Chris Miles, Sporting KC fan & Cauldron board member

Miles joined the line of Cauldron fan club members at Children’s Mercy Park who came early for Wednesday’s game.

The winter blast Tuesday forced the game to be postponed for a day.

Sporting KC said it set up additional heaters in the concourse and that complimentary hand warmers are available in guest service locations.

The team also encouraged fans to bring blankets and cardboard to stand on.

Fans also were allowed to bring battery-powered heating devices the size of a cell phone or smaller.

A team spokesperson says they’re expecting a “good crowd,” for Wednesday’s game.

When it comes to cold games, Akash Jayan is full of hot takes.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Akash Jayan, Sporting KC fan

“I’d rather go to a game that’s cold than a game that’s hot,” Jayan said.

Jayan drove from Warrensburg, Missouri, to attend Wednesday’s game.

As a senior at the University of Central Missouri, he says he doesn’t want to miss any games before he graduates.

Jayan says the crowd’s energy provides enough warmth.

“Oh, it’s so electric,” Jayan said. “I love being there. Everyone’s chanting, clapping. Everyone’s standing the whole game, nobody sits, at all.”

It’s hard to sit still with a soccer superstar like Lionel Messi on the field.

The last time he played in Kansas City was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in April 2024.

Associated Press Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play against Sporting KC in April 2024 match.

“I saw him at Arrowhead last season, and it was cool because he’s one of the GOAT's of soccer,” Jayan said.

Miles says Messi’s up for a different match this time around, with the bone-chilling cold.

“Seeing if he can get it done on a 10-degree day in Kansas City is a different challenge,” Miles said.

It’s not weather Messi is used to, but Miles is accustomed to the cold.

“I think the reality of being a Kansas City sports fan is you’re going to play some cold weather games,” Miles said.

That means 100% attendance, rain or shine, hot or cold.

“I gotta support the club, no matter what,” Jayan said.